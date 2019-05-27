

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge doctor Deepa Takhar has admitted to engaging in professional misconduct before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Dr. Takhar created the Franklin Family Health Organization in 2013.

By 2015, her individual patient count ballooned to more than 7,000.

The college found that Dr. Takhar wasn't able to ensure proper care could be provided for patients.

A review of her record found:

medications and antibiotics were prescribed without a clinical reason noted in the patient's chart

follow-ups for mammograms, pap smears and blood tests were inconsistent

necessary follow-up on tests for patients were missed

During submissions, Takhar's lawyer argued she took on that number of patients because of a lack of physicians in the area, but the college rejected the explanation.

The defense and prosecutor put forward a joint submission on discipline that includes an official reprimand, education on family medicine programs, a fine of $6,000 and a reassessment in a year.

The college said it needed more time to decide on the appropriate discipline.

Dr. Takhar and her lawyer declined to comment on the case.

With reporting from Natalie Van Rooy.