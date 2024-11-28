KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge crash sends teen pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    A 16-year-old teenager has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street South on Wednesday at 5:25 p.m.

    Police are looking for witnesses or any footage of the incident.

