Cambridge crash sends teen pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries
A 16-year-old teenager has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street South on Wednesday at 5:25 p.m.
Police are looking for witnesses or any footage of the incident.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Poilievre calls two-month GST break inflationary, says Tories will vote against it
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will vote against Liberal legislation to remove the federal sales tax off a slew of items over the holidays.
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
Man jumps out of moving roller-coaster after safety belt fails
Terrifying video shows a man jumping out of a moving roller-coaster in Arizona after he says his safety belt failed.
Canadian woman shares methanol poisoning story in wake of death investigation in Laos hostel
Cuddling on the couch with her dog, Ducky, no one would notice that anything is different about Ashley King. Even when she walks across the living room, she doesn’t miss a step. But the 32-year-old has gotten used to functioning with only two per cent vision.
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
London
-
Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation chosen to host Canada’s deep geological repository
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has chosen Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) to host Canada’s deep geological repository.
-
Bush party shooting trial resumes with only one defendant in courtroom
After a break in testimony for about a week, the bush party shooting trial at the London courthouse resumed with only one defendant in the courtroom, Carlos Guerra Guerra.
-
After playing Elvis on the big screen, this London actor is touring his own album
Hilton, who played Elvis in the film Walk the Line, starred in a Taylor Swift music video, and played Chris Keller in the show One Tree Hill, is playing a show in his new hometown of London tonight.
Windsor
-
One man sought, one man arrested in kidnapping and extortion investigation
Windsor police officers have charged one man with 29 offences and they are seeking a second suspect in a kidnapping and extortion investigation.
-
13 vehicles stolen in Windsor this week: WPS
Windsor police are warning the public after a series of auto thefts this week.
-
Imitation gun, drugs and cash seized by LPS
A quantity of drugs, cash and an imitation gun have been seized by the LaSalle Police Service after reports of a theft in progress.
Barrie
-
Individuals living in encampment in Barrie's south end given notice to vacate
Several police officers and city staff attended a homeless encampment in Barrie’s south end on Thursday morning to inform the individuals living there they would soon have to vacate the area.
-
Police arrest allegedly armed man shoplifting in Barrie
Barrie police arrested a man accused of waving an edged weapon at store security while attempting to shoplift.
-
Residents of Barrie complex evacuated after fire in unit
Residents of a Little Avenue complex building in Barrie had to evacuate after a fire broke out in one of the units.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Province says upgrades to Northern Health Travel Grant coming Dec. 1
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says improvements to the Northern Health Travel Grant are coming as soon as this weekend.
-
Greater Sudbury buys more property for new events centre
Greater Sudbury is purchasing property for its new events centre downtown. The plan is to build the facility in what’s called the South District, a triangle of land within Elgin, Paris and Brady streets.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Heavy police presence in Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island is advising the public of a heavy police presence in the area of Rabbit Island Road and Thomas Road in Wabozominissing, Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.
-
Province says upgrades to Northern Health Travel Grant coming Dec. 1
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says improvements to the Northern Health Travel Grant are coming as soon as this weekend.
-
Bad weather closes Hwy. 17 west of the Sault
Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Wawa is closed Wednesday due to poor weather conditions
Ottawa
-
Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers held a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Youth arrested in death of Perth, Ont. teen now facing first-degree murder charge: OPP
The 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Perth, Ont. last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Nepean bedroom fire displaces eight students
A fire that started in a bedroom of a home in Nepean Wednesday evening has displaced eight students, says Ottawa Fire Services.
Toronto
-
Police release new details following rash of carjackings and shootings in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
-
Ontario to expand role for nurse practitioners, registered nurses
Ontario plans to make regulatory changes that it says will allow nurse practitioners and registered nurses to provide more services and tests in several settings.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire sued for allegedly paying minors for sex wants names of accusers
A lawyer representing Quebec electronics billionaire Robert Miller says his client must know who his accusers are in a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging he paid minors for sex.
-
Middle East protests: Police chief defends force while admitting to limitations
Montreal's police chief said there have been as many as 109 arrests in connection with pro-Palestinian protests in the last 14 months.
-
Eliminating the anticipated $1.5 billion health care deficit is ‘non-negotiable,’ says Dubé
Eliminating the anticipated $1.5 billion healthcare deficit this year is "non-negotiable."
Atlantic
-
First snowfall warning of the year issued for parts of the Maritimes
A coastal storm moving up the eastern seaboard of the U.S. will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday night and continue into Friday.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Less than half of eligible voters cast ballots in Nova Scotia's provincial election
Less than half of all eligible voters turned out for Nova Scotia's provincial election, with almost 66,000 fewer voters casting ballots than in the province's 2021 election.
Winnipeg
-
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Manitoba adding more funding to North End Sewer Treatment Plant
The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for a long-running sewer construction project in Winnipeg.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Calgary
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Alberta has won again, so check your tickets
Another lucky ticket was bought in Alberta, lottery officials said Thursday.
-
Driver in life-threatening condition after crash near John Laurie Boulevard
Calgary police are investigating a crash sent a driver to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Edmonton
-
60-year-old woman accused of defrauding senior at least $1.6M
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 60-year-old woman for allegedly defrauding a local senior at least 1.6 million.
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
West Edmonton Mall to open early for Black Friday event
With Black Friday only hours away, Canada's largest mall is getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Regina
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
-
These Riders are pending free agents heading into 2025
The Canadian Football League (CFL) released its list of players who are slated to become free agents on Feb. 11. It’s a list that includes 32 Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Regina non-profits say Canada Post strike has brought donations to a standstill
The annual donation streams of at least two Regina non-profit organizations are at a standstill due to the Canada Post strike.
Saskatoon
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
-
These Riders are pending free agents heading into 2025
The Canadian Football League (CFL) released its list of players who are slated to become free agents on Feb. 11. It’s a list that includes 32 Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips in homicide outside Fairhaven School
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for public assistance in solving a homicide that occurred in June outside Fairhaven School.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
Eliminating open-net fish farms in B.C. would cost taxpayers billions: report
A report commissioned by the BC Salmon Farmers Association says the proposed federal ban on marine net-pens in British Columbia would cost taxpayers billions and have "severe consequences" for Canada's economy, Indigenous communities, and food security.
-
B.C. teen donates Taylor Swift tickets to charity
Whenever Sophia Vaillant would go on family road trips as a kid, she’d inevitably play songs by the same singer.
Vancouver Island
-
Eliminating open-net fish farms in B.C. would cost taxpayers billions: report
A report commissioned by the BC Salmon Farmers Association says the proposed federal ban on marine net-pens in British Columbia would cost taxpayers billions and have "severe consequences" for Canada's economy, Indigenous communities, and food security.
-
Search for missing man with dementia called off in Saanich, B.C.
Search-and-rescue volunteers have called off their search for a missing 64-year-old man with dementia in the Mount Douglas area near Victoria, according to the man's family.
-
B.C. teen donates Taylor Swift tickets to charity
Whenever Sophia Vaillant would go on family road trips as a kid, she’d inevitably play songs by the same singer.