Cambridge city council discussed Bill 66 at a council meeting on Tuesday night.

A motion was unanimously passed to send a report to the provincial government stating the city opposes the bill.

The city says there is “great concern” in the community for water protection and environmentally sensitive lands.

The bill is called the Restoring Ontario Competitiveness and has been criticized because some believe it would open the green belt to developers by allowing municipalities to bypass environmental regulations.