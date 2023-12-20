Cambridge council shoots down Preston Springs development, affordable housing over city parking lots

Two big items on the agenda were given the red light from Cambridge council Tuesday night.

A proposal to build a three-tower development at the former Preston Springs hotel sight on Fountain Street was shot down by councillors.

"I think this is the right direction," said Cambridge Mayor Jan Ligett. "I've been on council for nine years now, I've seen some pretty bad developments, but this is right up there at the top with some of the worst."

A long lineup of delegates voiced their opposition to the project during a council meeting last week.

The mayor asked that the developer hold a meeting with residents to allow them to voice their concerns.

Council voted to have staff gather more research before a final decision is made in the New Year.

The deadline to make a decision on the application without penalty is March 15.

NO AFFORDABLE HOUSING OVER CITY-OWNED PARKING LOTS

Meanwhile, Cambridge council also considered a pitch to build affordable housing over city-owned parking lots.

"This city, being a second tier municipality, has very few levers to pull that can assist the crisis of affordable housing," said Coun. Ross Earnshaw. "This is, as he says, a low-risk proposition."

The motion was voted down five to four, with Mayor Ligett suggesting that churches with large lots should come forward and offer their land for a development model.

The motion was originally put forward by Coun. Scott Hamilton.