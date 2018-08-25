

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge Comic Arts Festival celebrated its fifth year at Idea Exchange at Queen's Square.

Comic book artists are invited each year to showcase their artwork.

Over 30 vendors, artists and cosplayers were there showcasing their talents.

“We’re happy to host it this last week to match up with the last few weeks before school starts,” said founder Alfonso Espinos.

The event helps signal the end of summer as kids get ready to go back-to-school, making the event a fun one for all ages.