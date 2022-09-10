Cambridge city councillor taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Cambridge Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Jan Liggett was transported to hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle near city hall.

Waterloo regional police said emergency services responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Ainslie Street North and Dickson Street at 10:52 a.m.

The victim was transported to hospital with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 73-year-old Cambridge woman is now charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday Liggett said she was recovering at home with a broken foot and minor injuries.

On Saturday, regional council candidate Prakash Venkataraman took to social media to report Liggett as the victim of a crash near city hall.

A witness at a bridal store nearby said she heard sirens from an ambulance. When she stepped outside she saw a woman lying on the ground.

“She was just laying on the road. Then they put a neck brace on her. She was laying with her leg out so I think she hurt her leg, and then she got put into the ambulance,” Cara Wing said