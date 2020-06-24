KITCHENER -- After more than three months of being closed to the public, one of the region’s major tourist attractions has reopened.

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory welcomed back visitors on Tuesday.

“It is definitely nice to do something. We were looking for something to do because it was her birthday and we saw that it was opening,” said visitor Ashley Blakley.

Like other major tourist spots, the conservatory will require visitors to wear masks as they enter, but they can be taken off in the greenhouse.

Markers will lay out proper physical distancing practices. No cash payments will be accepted, and only advanced timed ticket holders will be allowed.

“We do require timed-entry tickets purchased online ahead of their visit. As well, we have one direction flow throughout the facility, but the layout of our facility really lends well to that,” said Adrienne Brewster, executive director of the conservatory.

The facility will also be limiting the number of guests so that visitors are easily able to keep six feet from each other.

“We’ll have limited numbers of visitors and so it is quite easy to stay a safe physical distance from other visitors during their visit,” said Brewster.

As a business that relies entirely on ticket sales ant event bookings, the Butterfly Conservatory is hoping local residents will continue to help fill the financial gab, left by a lack of tourists.