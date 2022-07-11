Cambridge breaks ground on new outdoor soccer complex

The City of Cambridge is one step closer to opening its new outdoor soccer complex.

Officials were on hand Monday to break ground on the project at the corner of Linden Drive and Fountain Street South in Preston.

The planned complex will feature seven regulation size outdoor soccer fields – half with artificial turf and half with natural grass.

There will also be a building on-site with change rooms and washrooms.

The new soccer complex will be built on this 38 acre-site in Preston. (CTV Kitchener)

“This facility, alongside the river with its trails that will be going in and this beautiful space, I think will be a real asset and a jewel in Cambridge for not only now, but into the future,” said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry speaks to media at following the ground breaking. (CTV Kitchener)

The city hopes to host national tournaments at the new facility, which is expected to open in 2023.

The cost of the new soccer complex is $12.5 million. Conestoga College is contributing $1.5 million, which will allow it to use one of the fields.