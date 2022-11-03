Cambridge announces ‘strike day camp’ as CUPE walkout looms

The City of Cambridge has announced it will be offering a “strike day camp” on Friday as tens of thousands of school support workers prepare to walk off the job “until further notice” unless a deal is reached.

On Thursday, the city announced the camp for children aged six to 12 would run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. out of John Dolson Centre.

The camp will cost $37.28, with extended care available for an additional cost.

“We are also working to provide a day camp to support remote learning if needed next week,” the city said in a news release. “Staff would be assisting children with logging on to their own devices to engage with their school teachers as required."

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board announced an asynchronous day of learning of Friday, while the Waterloo Region District School Board has said it will not be affected by the strike as its employees are not CUPE members.

If school staff do not go on strike and schools are open, families will receive a full refund for the camp day.

Registration opens Thursday at 4 p.m. Parents can register by clicking here.