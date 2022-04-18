Waterloo regional police are investigating after a City of Mississauga Bylaw Enforcement jacket was stolen from a vehicle in Kitchener.

This is the third theft of a bylaw uniform reported by Waterloo regional police since February.

In the most recent incident, police say sometime between 4 p.m. on Friday April 15 and 10 a.m. on April 16, a suspect entered a vehicle in the area of Cedar Street South and Charles Street East in Kitchener and stole personal property, including the jacket.

The jacket is navy blue with silver reflective striping and a neon yellow lining. The City of Mississauga crest is displayed on the jacket.

Police cautioned if you are concerned someone is “using bylaw officer equipment improperly,” you should ask for further identification or contact police dispatch at 911 to confirm the identity and presence of an officer at your location.