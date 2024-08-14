Hundreds of dollars worth of butter stolen in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for suspects after hundreds of dollars worth of butter was stolen from two businesses.
Officers were told a male entered a business in the Gordon Street and Clair Road area around 3:30 p.m. They were told the male walked out with two cases of butter worth approximately $500.
The suspect was described as a 5’6” brown-skinned male wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. He had a bandage on one leg.
In a second incident, about an hour later, police were called to the Kortright Road West and Edinburgh Road South area after a male filled two bags with butter and left a store. The butter is worth approximately $300. That suspect was described as 5’8”, possibly East Indian, with a light coloured beard and black hair. He was wearing dark clothing including a t-shirt. He left the area in a white Toyota Corolla.
Police said it is unclear if the two thefts are related.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Constable Sherry Pettapiece at 519-824-1212 ext. 7479 or email spettapiece@guelphpolice.ca
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Former Nazi bunker turned into hotel and leisure complex in Germany
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
A second Russian border region declares an emergency as Ukrainian forces press their incursion
Russia's Belgorod border region declared an emergency Wednesday under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
DNA investigation links California serial killer to 1986 killing of young woman near Los Angeles
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
New Zealand food bank distributes candy made from a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine
A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public.
Montreal-area bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Late night fire at Dearness Home
No injuries are reported after a late-night fire at Dearness Home in London. Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to the home at 710 Southdale Rd east where the sprinkler system had contained the fire.
-
Dog rescued from Sarnia apartment fire, damage estimated at $250,000
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and a dog had to be rescued from a fire in Sarnia on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m., Sarnia Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Durand Street near Maxwell Street.
-
London Ont. driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
Windsor
-
Essex County road closure on Wednesday
According to Essex County, detours are posted and drivers are thanked in advance for their cooperation and patience.
-
‘I was held at knifepoint suddenly’: Man shares his alleged intimate partner violence experience
A Windsor man is sharing his alleged experience with intimate partner violence, calling for more support for male victims.
-
Second Costco location rumoured in Windsor
A second Costco location is rumoured to be coming to Windsor and the city is showing its support.
Barrie
-
Accused human trafficker hires serial killer's former lawyer ahead of trial
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
-
Barrie man tries his luck with new lottery game and wins big
When Shawn Farah decided to try out a lottery game he'd never played before, he never expected to win big.
-
Man stabbed trying to save dog during violent encounter
Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent encounter involving a man and his dog in downtown Barrie last week.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Renfrew, Ont. town council failed to properly scrutinize Ma-Te-Way expansion: report
A new report into the multi-million-dollar Ma-Te-Way Centre expansion project says the Town of Renfrew council failed to properly scrutinize the controversial and costly venture.
-
More than 1,000 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024
Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map show 1,016 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024, including 43 in the first 13 days of August.
Toronto
-
Municipalities in Ontario say there were 1,400 homeless encampments last year
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
-
No injuries after fire outside Hazel McCallion Library in Mississauga
Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.
-
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
-
Residents of Pierrefonds continue to deal with aftermath of massive storm
It's been four days since the torrential rains hit Montreal, and many towns are still coping with the aftermath of the flooding. Some residents on Paul-Pouliot Street in the Pierrefonds borough were forced to push their cars out of their garages and onto tow trucks. Many of them are total losses after being completely submerged in flood water.
-
Montreal man sentenced to 10 years in U.S. for 'massive' telemarketing scheme
A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
Atlantic
-
Thunderstorms, wildfire smoke, and tracking tropical storm Ernesto
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early evening.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
-
Saint John construction causes temporary changes for transit riders
Those who rely on public transit in uptown Saint John, N.B., will have to adapt to some temporary changes starting next week.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Winnipeg teenager warns drivers, cyclists after alleged hit-and-run in River Park South
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
-
Man charged with sexual assault of teenagers attempts to jump out hotel window: Winnipeg police
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
Calgary
-
Alberta business associations warn of costly impacts ahead of looming rail strike
With both of Canada’s major rail lines threatening a potential lockout, business associations in Alberta are sounding the alarm on the potential impacts.
-
Shooting in Calgary's Beltline investigated by police
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
-
Highway 2 closed south of Calgary after serious collision: RCMP
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Residential street in south neighbourhood closed for police investigation
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Wildfire smoke returns and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
Edmonton man's cancer death 11 weeks after diagnosis highlights Alberta medical oncologist shortage
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
Vancouver
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.