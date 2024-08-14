Hundreds of dollars worth of butter stolen in Guelph

Guelph Police are looking for suspects after hundreds of dollars worth of butter was stolen from two businesses.

Officers were told a male entered a business in the Gordon Street and Clair Road area around 3:30 p.m. They were told the male walked out with two cases of butter worth approximately $500.

The suspect was described as a 5’6” brown-skinned male wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. He had a bandage on one leg.

In a second incident, about an hour later, police were called to the Kortright Road West and Edinburgh Road South area after a male filled two bags with butter and left a store. The butter is worth approximately $300. That suspect was described as 5’8”, possibly East Indian, with a light coloured beard and black hair. He was wearing dark clothing including a t-shirt. He left the area in a white Toyota Corolla.

Police said it is unclear if the two thefts are related.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Constable Sherry Pettapiece at 519-824-1212 ext. 7479 or email spettapiece@guelphpolice.ca

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)