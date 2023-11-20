Busy Kitchener road shut down by two-car collision

A two-car crash shut down a busy Kitchener intersection Monday night.

Waterloo regional police said the collision happened on Fischer Hallman Road at Activa Avenue.

One of the vehicles hit a light standard head-on, but both had significant damage.

Cars involved in a crash at Fischer Hallman and Activa Avenue on Nov. 20, 2023.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.

No word yet on any injuries.

Fischer Hallman was closed from Activa Avenue to Cotton Grass Street for a short time.