

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged after assaulting a busker who was playing guitar on Wednesday night.

Police say two men approached the busker on Wellington Street West in Guelph.

One of the men reportedly shouted threats at the busker.

The busker was reportedly shoved and punched in the face after he said he was going to report the threats to police.

Police have charged a Guelph man, 32, with uttering threats and assault.

They did not say if the other man who approached the busker was also charged.

The busker suffered minor injuries.