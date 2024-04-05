Burglars broke into Guelph homes while owners slept: Police

KITCHENER
    A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    A Hamilton couple has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Guelph last month.

    Guelph police say on March 24, four homes in the south end were broken into during the early morning hours while the owners were sleeping.

    The thieves stole an Audi SUV from one of the residences. Items that had been inside the vehicle were later found near an abandoned Toyota SUV, which had been stolen during a break-in at a Hamilton home.

    The investigation eventually led officers to a Hamilton address where two people were seen in the stolen Audi. Hamilton police arrested the pair on March 27.

    Police say the 30-year-old Hamilton man and 33-year-old Hamilton woman are facing a long list of charges in several jurisdictions.

