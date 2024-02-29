KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Building destroyed in Wellington North fire

    Firefighters from Wellington North, Minto, and Mapleton responded to a fire near Wellington Road Six and Sideroad 4 on Feb. 29, 2024. (Courtesy: Minto Fire Department/Wellington North Fire Service Deputy Fire Chief Callise Loos) Firefighters from Wellington North, Minto, and Mapleton responded to a fire near Wellington Road Six and Sideroad 4 on Feb. 29, 2024. (Courtesy: Minto Fire Department/Wellington North Fire Service Deputy Fire Chief Callise Loos)
    Share

    A building has been destroyed after a fire in Wellington North.

    Firefighters from Wellington North, Minto, and Mapleton were called to Wellington Road 6 and Sideroad 4 on Thursday morning.

    In a post on social media, officials said crews faced challenges due to the weather and high heat of the flames but no injuries have been reported.

    Officials said wood pallets are made at the facility.

    The building is considered a total loss, but a damage estimate is not available at this time.

    The fire is not considered suspicious and no injuries were reported.

    An excavator is on scene helping to sift through the debris.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News