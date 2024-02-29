Building destroyed in Wellington North fire

A building has been destroyed after a fire in Wellington North.

Firefighters from Wellington North, Minto, and Mapleton were called to Wellington Road 6 and Sideroad 4 on Thursday morning.

In a post on social media, officials said crews faced challenges due to the weather and high heat of the flames but no injuries have been reported.

Officials said wood pallets are made at the facility.

The building is considered a total loss, but a damage estimate is not available at this time.

The fire is not considered suspicious and no injuries were reported.

An excavator is on scene helping to sift through the debris.