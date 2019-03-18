

A Kitchener woman is in mourning after learning her brother was killed in the New Zealand mosque shootings.

Arwa Hamid says her brother Amjad was one of the fifty victims and that she spoke to him just days before the attack.

He was a cardiologist who lived in New Zealand for decades and was raising a young family.

“I saw something on Facebook that day and I didn’t know if it was real or not,” she said. “I called my Mom…and she informed me. My brother is there at the mosque and he’s not answering.”

Amjad was missing for hours, but his family wasn’t sure if he was helping the wounded at the hospital.

“I called my Mom and then from her voice I figured it out,” said Arwa. “His name wasn’t on the injured list.”

She describes her brother as a very kind man who never said a bad word about anyone and says she looked up to him.

Arwa is a secretary at Maple Grove School. An assembly was held for staff and students Monday to give support following the tragedy.

“He has been nicknamed the good doctor,” said Principal Rania Lawendy. “He was someone who was always there to help people. He was always smiling.”

The Kitchener Mosque is continuing to hold prayers for all the victims, including Hamid. There were three straight days of mourning at the location over the weekend.

Arwa says she got the news on Saturday evening.