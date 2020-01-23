KITCHENER -- The Upper Grand District School Board is putting a new spin on basketball, and giving students a chance to see the sport and life from a different angle.

"You're not standing up and it's little bit harder to reach the basket," said Grade 8 student Kaleigh Bruce.

Thanks to sponsorships, the school board now owns 16 basketball style wheelchairs that will rotate from school to school.

"When we first opened this up to schools to book for one week at a time, basically two years in a row booked up right away," said Heather Loney, UGDSB Communications Officer.

Students have the opportunity to learn in gym class, but can also sign up for an intermural league during lunch, like one being held at King George Public School.

"Putting yourself in the position to try new things, about being resilient, about having a growth mindset and here they've got to pot some of those things in practice," said teacher Philippe Larose.

The program was introduced with help from decorated Paralympian and Fergus native, Patrick Anderson.

Anderson is also an Upper Grand graduate who is currently playing in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

The program is meant to offer students the chance to experience the sport from a new perspective, while supporting inclusion in athletics.