KITCHENER -- Dog Friendly KW has released a summer guide for businesses in Waterloo Region where your pooch can tag along.

“A place you can comfortably come and bring your dog and know that your dog is welcome,” said Mackenzie Drinkwater, co-founder of Dog Friendly KW.

Drinkwater and Justine Sparling, friends for two decades, started Dog Friendly KW in 2020.

“We really just love spreading the love and the word about dogs,” said Justine Sparling.

The 32-page guide is extensive, with dozens of canine-safe businesses listed.

“Everything from patios to breweries to dog friendly shops,” said Sparling.

Patios like the one at Cafe Pyrus in downtown Kitchener, where customer Robyn Ibeyie brings one-year old dog Luna every week.

“But to me it’s a privilege and not a right,” said Ibeyie.

Ibeyie says she makes sure Luna is always on her best behaviour when they are in public.

“Luna didn’t come to businesses until she was able to maintain a down stay and leave everybody else alone,” Ibeyie said.

The owner of Café Pyrus said all well-behaved pooches are welcome.

“You can always come in and ask for water. Will give you a bowl if you need one. And we also have dog treats,” said owner Tyzun James,

The Dog Friendly KW team says they are proud more businesses are stepping up to let dogs in.

“Especially since COVID, we have really seen a rise in dog-friendly spots with the expansion of patios,” Sparling said.

The duo plans to update the guide quarterly, with the next instalment in September. There is also talks about expanding the guide to include areas like Guelph.

“Which is something we might do in the long term,” said Sparling.