KITCHENER -- After a year of layoffs and cuts, the financial future of Grand River Hospital is looking healthier.

The hospital released its Q3 results in a report on Tuesday, and overall the hospital is in better shape than it anticipated after a rather bleak projection.

In June of 2019, the hospital announced it would be eliminating 40 positions, including 15 full-time registered nurses.

After some financial maneuvering, it appears things have levelled off.

The improved numbers means the hospital is digging its way out of a projected $12 million deficit over the next three years.

Still, despite the numbers, CEO Mark Gagnon says it's possible more cuts will be needed.

The report shows patient care remains strong, but emergency room delays continue to plague the hospital.

Gagnon says that issue stems from beyond the ER.

"What I would say to people is that it's not just an emergency room issue, that's an entire hospital flow challenge," he explains.

"A lot of that is driven by higher rates of alternate level of care, patients or people who need care elsewhere in the community or in other institutions but just can't get there right now."

A comprehensive report was also done on the efficiency of the hospital, painting GRH in a glowing light.

It says that, despite less funding, the hospital fares better than average across Ontario and Canada.

But hospital staff says that, without a major increase in funding, the hospital will be in trouble.