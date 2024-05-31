Breaking ground on Kitchener’s latest recreation facility
Construction has officially begun on Kitchener’s newest multi-purpose indoor recreation facility at RBJ Schlegel Park.
The City of Kitchener hosted a groundbreaking event on Friday to mark the special moment.
The new facility will include a FIFA-sized indoor turf fieldhouse for soccer, cricket, and lacrosse, an aquatics centre with a leisure pool and separate lane pool, a walking track, an indoor cricket batting cage, and a multi-purpose space for community events and rentals.
City council approved construction of the new facility in April. When it’s completed, it will be Kitchener’s first net-zero carbon building and will be home to the city’s largest array of solar panels.
It is slated to open in late 2026.
Taxpayers are not expected to pay for any of the construction costs, as the federal government has chipped in $9.7 million and the provincial government has invested more than $8 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The rest of the $144 million dollar cost will be funded through development charge revenues collected by the city.
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
More counterfeit drugs seized, hot water boiler causes fire: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
