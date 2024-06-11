KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford swimmer heading to 2024 Paris Olympics

    Claire Scheffel and her team in the water. (Submitted/Claire Scheffel) Claire Scheffel and her team in the water. (Submitted/Claire Scheffel)
    Share

    A Brantford swimmer has been nominated to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

    Claire Scheffel was included on Team Canada’s roster of artistic swimming athletes on Monday.

    Previously, Scheffel told CTV News she has been swimming for as long as she can remember. She started out on Canada’s youth team before moving up to the junior squad and then tried out for the senior team in the fall of 2022 while she was studying at the University of Waterloo.

    Canada has qualified for the duet and team events after performances at the 2024 World Aquatics Championship in Qatar back in February.

    Canada’s most recent Olympic medal for artistic swimming was won at the 2000 Sydney games in the team division.

    This year’s events are scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 10.

     

    With reporting from Hannah Schmidt.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

    Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News