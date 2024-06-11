Brantford swimmer heading to 2024 Paris Olympics

A Brantford swimmer has been nominated to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Claire Scheffel was included on Team Canada’s roster of artistic swimming athletes on Monday.

Previously, Scheffel told CTV News she has been swimming for as long as she can remember. She started out on Canada’s youth team before moving up to the junior squad and then tried out for the senior team in the fall of 2022 while she was studying at the University of Waterloo.

Canada has qualified for the duet and team events after performances at the 2024 World Aquatics Championship in Qatar back in February.

Canada’s most recent Olympic medal for artistic swimming was won at the 2000 Sydney games in the team division.

This year’s events are scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 10.

With reporting from Hannah Schmidt.