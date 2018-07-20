

CTV Kitchener





On July 19, the Brantford Police Service executed a search warrant of a motel room.

During the search, 76.28 grams of suspected fentanyl was located, worth an estimated $22,884, police say.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation on July 18, where the aforementioned and one other suspect were arrested on outstanding warrants.

One of the accused attempted to spit on a police officer during his arrest.

He was found to be in possession of Percocet tablets.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man from Dundas and a 23-year-old Hamilton man were charged with various drug-related and other offences.