    • Brantford police searching for missing man

    Missing man 'Donald' is seen in this photo provided by the Brantford Police Service. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service) Missing man 'Donald' is seen in this photo provided by the Brantford Police Service. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)
    Brantford police are looking for a senior who has been missing since July 3.

    They said 67-year-old Donald was last seen in the area of Gladstone Avenue.

    He is described as 6’2”, 170 lbs, with a thin build, grey hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact police at 519-756-7050.

