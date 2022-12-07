Brantford police investigating homicide after assault victim dies

Market Street in Brantford, Ont. is seen on Dec. 4, 2022. (CTV Kitchener) Market Street in Brantford, Ont. is seen on Dec. 4, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver