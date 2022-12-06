Brantford man charged with attempted murder

A 35-year-old Brantford man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault that sent a 68-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brantford police say the accused was arrested late Monday afternoon, a day after the serious assault at a Market Street home.

Police say he’s also charged in a second assault, which they say officers were called to around 9:30 a.m. Sunday – just an hour after they responded to the first one.

In the second incident, which happened at a Morton Street home, a 25-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused is now changed with forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and attempted murder.