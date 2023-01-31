Brantford police arrest 3 people believed to be involved in stabbing

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) has arrested three men they believe to be responsible for a stabbing that sent a 25-year-old to hospital last week.

According to a news release, on Monday, the BPS assisted by the Windsor Police Service Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team identified and located three suspects at a hotel in Windsor, Ont., that they believed were connected to a Brantford stabbing.

Police said all three men were arrested and transported to Brantford for a bail court appearance.

The three men are from Hamilton and range in age from 18 to 21-years-of-age. They face charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

STABBING INCIDENT

Police responded to a stabbing outside of an Erie Avenue Business on Friday at around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police said a 25-year-old man was suffering from a single stab wound. The victim was treated in hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.