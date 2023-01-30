BPS investigating stabbing that sent one to hospital

Brantford Police are asking the public for help with an investigation involving a stabbing on Jan. 27.

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) issued a media release Monday about the incident which happened around 3:30 p.m. outside an Erie Avenue business.

Police said officers, along with paramedics, responded to the area and found a 25-year-old man with a single stab wound. He was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

BPS continues to investigate the incident but said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with video surveillance of Erie Avenue between Clarence Street South and Eagle Avenue, who have not yet spoken with police, are being asked to call Detective Simon O’Toole at 519-756-7050 ext. 2856 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.