

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





A man and woman from Brantford are facing a total of 77 charges connected to at least six different incidents since the start of October.

Brantford Police tried to arrest Bradley George Saunders, 21, on October 14 as he approached a stolen vehicle on Drummond Street. Saunders jumped into the vehicle and took off at a high rate of speed, striking one of the police cruisers as he fled.

An officer was hurt, though not seriously.

The stolen vehicle was later found on fire in the parking lot of a residential complex on Dunsdon Street.

Police say Saunders was last seen getting into another stolen vehicle.

The next day Saunders and Elyse April Jamieson, 32, were spotted in a stolen vehicle on Colborne Street. When Saunders saw police he drove off, hitting a parked vehicle in the process.

The stolen vehicle was then seen on Mary Street. Saunders allegedly got into another stolen vehicle, while Jamieson took off in the first vehicle.

It was later located in a commercial parking lot on Lynden Road.

Officers then saw the Saunders and Jamieson sitting in a taxi that was about the leave the area. They had the driver pull over to the side of the road and arrested the two suspects.

Police say Saunders and Jamieson are involved in at least six other investigations dating back to October 8.

Saunders is facing a total of 66 charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, assaulting and flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, driving while under suspension, possession of property obtained by crime and arson.

Jamieson, meanwhile, is facing 11 charges including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.