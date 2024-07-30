Brantford man charged after collision in Caledon

A Brantford man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in the town of Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the crash on Mayfield Road near McLaughlin Road on Friday shortly after 4 p.m.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man from Brantford and charged him with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Minor injuries were reported after the crash.