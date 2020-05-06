KITCHENER -- A 28-year-old Brantford man is facing several charges after police received a report of an assault on Monday.

Officers were called to home on Murray Street just after 4 a.m. for a domestic dispute that involved a gun.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman had been assaulted, threatened with a gun, and forced to stay inside of the home.

Officers were able to make contact with those inside and help the woman safely leave the building.

She had non-life threatening injuries and was treated by EMS.

Officials say that the man later surrendered himself and was arrested by police on scene.

An investigation inside of the home found a loaded bolt action rifle, a magazine loaded with ammunition, two types of loose ammunition and a set of brass knuckles.

The man is facing a number of changes, including assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Those charges have not been proven in court.