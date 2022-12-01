Brantford installing six red light cameras by Jan. 2023

Brantford is introducing new traffic measures in the hopes of preventing crashes in problem spots.

The city is planning to install six red light cameras over the coming weeks in response to aggressive driving behaviour.

“Too many people are running red lights right now,” says Brantford resident Richard Mori. “It’s just a hazard. I think it’s time to start penalizing them.”

David Ferguson, the city's manager of traffic services, calls red light runners “extremely dangerous.”

So the city is turning to technology to prevent serious collisions.

“The red light camera program will help make our roads safer by targeting those drivers who choose to put other lives at risk,” explains Ferguson.

The cameras are expected to put in place by the end of January 2023.

The locations, determined by collision rate data, are:

Blackburn Drive at Veterans Memorial Parkway

Wayne Gretzky Parkway at Henry Street

Clarence Street at Dalhousie Street

Clarence Street at Icomm Drive

Wayne Gretzky Parkway at Morton Avenue

Market Street at Wellington Street

“If they cross the stop bar when the signal has turned red it will activate the system,” says Ferguson.

The fine for running a red light is set at $325. The fine is issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who is driving it at the time.

“I would think, if you’ve got any common sense, you’re going to stop doing it and being a little more responsible,” says Mori.

The program will cost the city around $200,000 a year and will be paid by fines collected from drivers.

Ferguson saya the city will continue to evaluate its road network and could propose cameras in other locations if necessary.