Brantford installing six red light cameras

Drivers in Brantford could soon have to pay up for running a red light.

The city has announced plans to install six red light cameras over the coming weeks in a bid to clamp down on aggressive driving behaviour.

“Aggressive driving at intersections is extremely dangerous,” manager of traffic services David Ferguson says via a release from the city. “The red light camera program will help make our roads safer by targeting those drivers who choose to put other lives at risk.”

The city is planning to have the cameras up and running by the end of January 2023. The locations were determined using collision rate data:

Blackburn Drive at Veterans Memorial Parkway

Wayne Gretzky Parkway at Henry Street

Clarence Street at Dalhousie Street

Clarence Street at Icomm Drive

Wayne Gretzky Parkway at Morton Avenue

Market Street at Wellington Street

The fine for running a red light is set at $325. The fine is issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who is driving the vehicle at the time.