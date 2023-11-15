Brantford hospital says ER ‘under extreme pressure’

The emergency room at Brantford General Hospital is “under extreme pressure” according to the Brant Community Healthcare System.

In a series of posts on the social media site X, BCHS said the hospital’s ER is experiencing staffing shortages while also dealing with high patient volumes.

The result, the post reads, is that patients are having to wait longer than usual.

“Everyone is working tirelessly to ensure patients receive the care they need,” the post said. “Please be kind.”

The BCHS added that anyone needing treatment, who is not experiencing a medical emergency, should consider other options: visiting their family physician it the issue can wait 24 hours or more, a trip to their local Urgent Care Centre, or call Health Connect Ontario to talk to a registered nurse.

They also thanked the community for their patience and understanding.