KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugs

    Cannabis is shown in this file image. (AP Photo / Richard Vogel) Cannabis is shown in this file image. (AP Photo / Richard Vogel)
    Share

    Brantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.

    Officers with the Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (TIGER) and High Enforcement Action Team (HEAT) launched the investigation earlier this month.

    On Friday, with help from the Emergency Response Team, they executed search warrants at properties on Grand River Avenue, Henry Street and Colborne Street West, as well as a vehicle.

    Police seized $971,297 in drugs. The breakdown is as follows:

    • Approximately 972.4 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $97,240
    • Approximately 516 grams of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), with an estimated street value of $10,330
    • Approximately 452.7 grams of suspected psilocybin, with an estimated street value of $4,527
    • Approximately 6,498 grams of suspected hashish, with an estimated street value of $129,960
    • Approximately 72.72 kilograms of dried cannabis, with an estimated street value of $727,000
    • Approximately 450 packages of cannabis oil, with an estimated street value of $2,250

    Police said they also found a stun gun, Canadian cash, packaging materials and a digital scale.

    A 32-year-old Brantford man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device, and possession for the purpose of distribution.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates

    Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News