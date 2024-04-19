Brantford Bulldog player hailed as OHL’s Rookie of the Year

The Brantford Bulldogs are celebrating after one of their own was named as the recipient of the Emms Family Award, presented annually to the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Rookie of the Year.

Jake O’Brien will be receiving the honour after leading the league’s rookies in assists, points, power-play assists, and points per game.

“It’s an honour to be voted OHL Rookie of the Year. This award symbolizes an incredible amount of work put in and support to make the transition from AAA to the OHL,” O’Brien said via an OHL media release.

“I want to say thank you to my coaches for their guidance and belief in me and to my teammates for pushing me to be a better player every day. I also want to thank my family for their constant support and encouragement. This accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible without them,” he added.

“Jake has more than over exceeded expectations as a 16-year-old rookie,” Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee said.

“While his amazing point production stands out, his strengths go well beyond the goals and assists he earned this season. Jake’s commitment to a two-way game, his compete level and the leadership qualities he has shown are well beyond his years.”

O’Brien will officially receive his award at the OHL’s Award Ceremony on Wednesday, June 12th at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

The Bulldogs’ 2023-2024 season came to an end on April 7 after a 6-1 loss in game six of their playoff series against the Ottawa 67s.

This was the team’s first year in Brantford while their home arena is Hamilton undergoes a major renovation. The team signed a three year agreement with the City of Brantford.