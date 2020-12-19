KITCHENER -- Brant County will be moving in the red zone starting on Monday.

The province made that announcement on Friday, saying stricter COVID-19 restrictions will also begin in several other regions.

Both Toronto and Peel Region will remain in lockdown until at least Jan. 4, meaning all non-essential businesses will be forced to close. Hamilton will also be placed in lockdown starting Monday.

Niagara Region, meanwhile, will be moving into the red zone. No changes have been announced for Waterloo Region, which continues to follow red zone restrictions.

On Saturday, the Brant County Health Unit updated its latest COVID-19 numbers. They reported 20 new cases, with a total of 98 active cases. Two people are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Two outbreaks have also been reported in the last week. One is listed as a manufacturing/industrial business, with a total of seven cases. Two more cases have been linked to a “food processing” location.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, the Acting Medical Officer of Health for Brant County, commented on the situation Friday night. She said on social media that, through contact tracing, they had found several infected people had been mixing with people outside their households.

She’s recommending stronger individual measures to avoid an exponential spread of the virus.

“Household members of the symptomatic individuals who are waiting for test results should also self-isolate until test results are received,” Dr. Urbantke said. “If an individual is sick, but chooses not to get tested, all household members are advised to self-isolate for at least 14 days.”

She went on to say that siblings of symptomatic students will also be sent home.

Premier Doug Ford will be hosting another emergency meeting this weekend and may announce further COVID-19 measures on Monday.

More to come….