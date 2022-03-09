Brant County hospitals getting $2.5M investment from province
Brantford General Hospital and Willett Hospital will be getting a boost in funding courtesy of the Ontario government.
Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott made the announcement in Brantford Wednesday morning that $2.5 million will be going to support the redevelopment of the two hospitals.
"No one has a crystal ball when it comes to this pandemic, but we feel we've invested strongly in our health-care system," said Ford. "The whole world has gone through so much these past two years and we’re in a much better shape."
The funding is expected to increase the total number of beds from 310 to 384 across the two sites.
Plans for redeveloping Brantford General include a new patient care tower and expanding capacity for intensive care, rehabilitation and complex continuing care, and ambulatory services.
At the Willet site, renovations are expected to include a new satellite dialysis unit, an expanded urgent care centre, chronic disease management clinic, and upgraded transition care.
“This investment will help the hospitals to meet the growing demands of the communities they serves and ensure patients and their families will have access to high-quality care and services they need for generations to come,” said Elliott in a news release.
Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
