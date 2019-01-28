

CTV Kitchener





A 911 call from a youth in Norfolk County was made for all the right reasons.

Police say the boy called on Jan. 25 around 9 a.m. after his mother went into medical distress.

Emergency services arrived at their residence in Simcoe and transported the woman to local hospital.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank this little boy,” said Cst. Ed Sanchuk in a news release.

Police did not say whether the woman was released from hospital since.

In recent months, the Norfolk County OPP had reported several instances of people making bogus 911 calls.

According to police, the boy saved his mother's life with the call.