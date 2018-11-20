

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Police Service was requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy.

Ethan George was last seen on Deshane Street on Nov. 19 around 6:30 p.m.

He was described as white, five feet eight inches and thin with black hair and glasses.

George was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and khaki pants.

He was riding on a blue scooter.

Guelph Police wanted to check on the well-being of the youth.