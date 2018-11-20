Featured
Boy, 14, goes missing in Guelph: police
Police were looking for the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Ethan George. (Source: Guelph Police Service)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 12:51PM EST
The Guelph Police Service was requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy.
Ethan George was last seen on Deshane Street on Nov. 19 around 6:30 p.m.
He was described as white, five feet eight inches and thin with black hair and glasses.
George was reportedly wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and khaki pants.
He was riding on a blue scooter.
Guelph Police wanted to check on the well-being of the youth.