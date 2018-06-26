

CTV Kitchener





Jurors at the Boris Panovski murder trial heard closing arguments Tuesday.

Panovski’s lawyer began the day by arguing that there were two reasons his should not be found guilty of killing Don Frigo.

Panovski has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the Sept. 13, 2014 shooting at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area near Clinton.

Frigo, a construction executive, was killed. Eva Frigo, his wife, was wounded but survived. The couple had been riding horses in the area.

The defence lawyer noted that Frigo’s wife, the only witness to the shooting, was unable to identify Panovski as the gunman despite knowing him for more than 20 years.

The defence also reminded jurors that the blue car seen at the conservation area that day believed to be Panovski’s was definitely not his, according to his grandson.

Most of the Crown’s final argument centred on Panovski’s behaviour on the stand, with the Crown questioning whether his testimony seemed rehearsed.

The Crown also pointed out discrepancies between what Panovski told the court and what he told police shortly after the shooting – specifically, that he testified he was “good friends” with Frigo despite describing their relationship to police as “not bad, but not good.”

After that, the Crown asked jurors to consider why Panovski would have left for his native Macedonia two days after the shooting after eight years of having “almost no contact” with family. Panovski, who was arrested after returning to Canada, had testified that he missed his relatives and was depressed about his marriage breaking up.

The case is expected to be handed to the jury later this week.

With files from CTV London