

CTV Kitchener





The Festival of Wizardry kicked off in Blyth on Friday, running until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

It took place at 377 Gypsy Lane over the three days, with wizard games, quidditch, scavenger hunts, food trucks and more.

The featured event was Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.

Wright was there to sign autographs, take photographs and do interviews with VIP ticket holders on Sunday.

The event in 2017 drew 9,000 Harry Potter fans, some from as far away as New Zealand and Japan.