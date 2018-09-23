Featured
Bonnie Wright comes to Blyth for Festival of Wizardry
Bonnie Wright was a guest at the Festival of Wizardry in Blyth. (Facebook / Transfigured Town Inc.)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 4:24PM EDT
The Festival of Wizardry kicked off in Blyth on Friday, running until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
It took place at 377 Gypsy Lane over the three days, with wizard games, quidditch, scavenger hunts, food trucks and more.
The featured event was Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.
Wright was there to sign autographs, take photographs and do interviews with VIP ticket holders on Sunday.
The event in 2017 drew 9,000 Harry Potter fans, some from as far away as New Zealand and Japan.