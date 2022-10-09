Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.

The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News that her body was found by search and rescue teams on Saturday.

McDermott was reported missing on Oct. 1, and according to RCMP, she was last seen near her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found broken down along Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake but she was not in, or near it.

This comes just a couple days after her parents flew out to B.C. to join the search efforts for their missing daughter.

Jaqui’s mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, posted a picture her daughter drew to Facebook on Sunday, along with a statement reading in part: “She was stubborn and funny and creative and passionate and full of joy. She was a beacon that shined out to the world and pulled people close. She believed in goodness and kindness of humans above everything else. She was light.”

Facebook post from Jaqui's mom, Nathalie St-Maurice. (Facebook/In Loving Memory Of Jaqui McDermott)

The post goes on to say, “honour her with love and laughter.”

In another Facebook statement, Katharine Kitsemetry, a friend of the McDermott family, confirmed Jaqui’s body was found “after exhaustive searches by the B.C. Search and Rescue teams.”

“Our hearts are forever shattered. Please respect our privacy as we learn how to live in a world without her. Please keep her in your hearts,” Kitsemetry said in the post.

Facebook post from Katharine Kitsemetry, a friend of the McDermott family. (Facebook/In Loving Memory Of Jaqui McDermott)

RCMP do not believe any criminal activity was involved in Jaqui’s sudden death. But the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and has launched an investigation into the death.