Body of man who went missing on Lake Erie recovered
OPP search from the ground, water, and air for a 48-year-old man who went missing off the shoreline of Featherstone Point in Lake Erie. (Photo: OPP) (August 23, 2019)
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:02PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 25, 2019 7:47PM EDT
The body of a man who went missing on Lake Erie has been found.
The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body of the missing boater around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
OPP had been investigating after the 48-year-old man went missing on the lake just off of Featherstone Point before noon on Thursday.
He had left an inflatable dinghy to go fishing, according to police.
They say a friend checked the lake from shore through a telescope about an hour later.
At that time, OPP say the friend noticed the vessel was unoccupied and contacted police.
A police helicopter searched the area and located the dinghy the man went missing in.
The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.