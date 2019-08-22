

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





The body of a man who went missing on Lake Erie has been found.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body of the missing boater around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

OPP had been investigating after the 48-year-old man went missing on the lake just off of Featherstone Point before noon on Thursday.

He had left an inflatable dinghy to go fishing, according to police.

They say a friend checked the lake from shore through a telescope about an hour later.

At that time, OPP say the friend noticed the vessel was unoccupied and contacted police.

A police helicopter searched the area and located the dinghy the man went missing in.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.