Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener

Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.

Two firetrucks responded to the rail tracks at 480 Victoria Street North just after 1:30 a.m.

Officials told CTV News the fire was put out before the body was discovered.

“So once they extinguished the fire, they did a search of the structure and unfortunately, at that time, they did find a deceased person inside,” said Lori Grant with Kitchener Fire.

She explained the 911 call was made by a passerby who said “there was a lot of smoke in this area.”

Waterloo regional police were still on scene at 9 a.m. and are now overseeing the investigation along the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The trailer could be seen roped off with police tape.

A Waterloo regional police vehicle at the scene of construction trailer fire in Kitchener where a body was found on Dec. 2, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Todd Corson, who lives in the area, said the emergency response woke him up.

“I heard some noise and I heard some sirens going off and I'd seen flames.”

Corson added that crews quickly blocked Victoria Street North.

”I looked out the window and the road was blocked off and there were cones and there were two police cars on the side.”

Other neighbours told CTV News they believed the trailer was abandoned. However officials said that's one detail they still need to confirm.

Hydro crews were also on scene Friday morning to disconnect the property's power source, at the request of Kitchener Fire.

Officers with the WRPS forensics team spent the day at Victoria Street North as well.

Police have not confirmed if the death is considered suspicious.

