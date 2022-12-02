Body found in trailer after fire: Kitchener Fire

A fire at a construction trailer on Victoria Street North lead to the discovery of a body found inside the trailer.

According to Kitchener Fire, a single truck responded before 2 a.m. on Friday morning beside the rail tracks at 480 Victoria Street North.

Kitchener Fire officials told CTV News, the fire was put out before the body was found in the trailer.

“So once they extinguished the fire, they did a search of the structure and unfortunately, at that time, they did find a deceased person inside,” Lori Grant from Kitchener Fire told CTV News.

Police were still on scene after 9 a.m. Friday. A trailer could be seen roped off with police tape.

This is a developing story.