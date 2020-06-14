Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Body found in Kitchener creek not considered suspicious
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 11:34AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 14, 2020 2:56PM EDT
A male body has been found in a Kitchener river near Belmont Avenue and Metzloff Drive. (Johnny Mazza - CTV Kitchener) (June 14, 2020)
WATERLOO -- An investigation is underway after a male body was found in a Kitchener creek.
Waterloo regional police say the body was discovered near Belmont Avenue and Metzloff Drive.
They issued a notice around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday advising residents to avoid the area, but had cleared the scene just before 3 p.m.
According to police investigation, the death is not considered suspicious.
RELATED IMAGES