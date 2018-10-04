

CTV Kitchener





Cowbell Brewery in Blyth is expanding.

The company purchased the former fire training centre next door to help fill their needs.

It cost $3.5 million.

The emergency services training centre was municipally owned and used for fire training courses, but was not able to break even.

The deal gets North Huron out of the deal and allows them to build a new fire hall and public works yard near Blyth.