Police are investigating the theft of a transport truck and trailer that was loaded with $471,000 worth of Blundstone footwear.

Oxford County OPP say it happened in Woodstock around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

They allege an unknown person, or people, entered a parking lot on Highway 59 South and stole a black 2017 Volvo transport truck and a white trailer.

The truck was located in Toronto around 4:30 p.m. on the same day, but the trailer and its contents have not been found.

OPP are asking the public for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-319-1122 with any information.

Callers may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.