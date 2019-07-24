Featured
Blundstone bandit: Police looking for stolen trailer that had over $470K-worth of boots
Police say a trailer that was stolen on the weekend looks similar to this one. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:37PM EDT
Police are investigating the theft of a transport truck and trailer that was loaded with $471,000 worth of Blundstone footwear.
Oxford County OPP say it happened in Woodstock around 4 a.m. on Sunday.
They allege an unknown person, or people, entered a parking lot on Highway 59 South and stole a black 2017 Volvo transport truck and a white trailer.
The truck was located in Toronto around 4:30 p.m. on the same day, but the trailer and its contents have not been found.
OPP are asking the public for help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-319-1122 with any information.
Callers may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.