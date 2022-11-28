Blowing snow advisories in effect for several southern Ontario communities

A combination of strong winds and a cold front have prompted blowing snow advisories across southern Ontario.

On Monday, just after 5 p.m., Environment Canada issued an alert saying strong winds were expected in Waterloo region and several other areas into Wednesday night.

“Strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h or 80 km/h are forecast to develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening in the wake of [a] strong cold front,” the alert said.

The Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay areas are all expected to receive gusts as strong as 90 km/h.

On Wednesday morning, the agency reissued the warning and warned that strong winds may toss loose objects, cause tree branches to break, and that utility outages may occur.

Closer to noon, Environment Canada issued blowing snow advisories for part of Wellington County, Huron-Perth, and several other communities. Grey-Bruce has also had a snow squall warning issued.

Both winds and flurries are expected to slowly weaken into Thursday morning.