Graphic details surrounding the death of a woman in Elmira in 2017 were shared in a Kitchener courtroom on Wednesday, at the first degree murder trial of the victim’s son.

A now-retired Waterloo Regional Police officer who is an expert in blood stain pattern analysis testified, as court was shown photos taken in the home following the discovery of the woman’s body on Christmas Day in 2017.

Eight areas of the home were examined by the officer.

In one of those areas, a main floor bedroom, court saw photographs of blood on and around a bed, which the officer called a sign of a struggle between two people.

The officer also testified that blood stains found on a dresser, by a door, and in the hallway suggested events had also taken place in those areas.

Court has heard that while the woman’s body was found on Christmas Day, it is likely she was killed weeks before that, possibly in late November.

Although on trial for first degree murder, the teen has pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

The officer will continue his testimony on Thursday.

With reporting by Krista Simpson